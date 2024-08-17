IndyCar: Gateway oval race not being broadcast on NBC
By Asher Fair
IndyCar is scheduled to be back in action this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway after a nearly four-week break in the action due to NBC's coverage of the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
The most recent race took place on Sunday, July 21 on the streets of Toronto, Ontario, and it was the first of two Peacock exclusives on the schedule, meaning that it wasn't shown live on either NBC or the NBCUniversal-owned USA Network.
The most recent race on NBC was the second race of the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, July 14. USA Network hasn't aired a race live since Sunday, June 2, when it showed the second of its six races on the 2024 schedule on the streets of Detroit, Michigan.
It had been scheduled to air the race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sunday, June 23, but that race was moved to CNBC since the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was on USA Network and was delayed due to rain.
Gateway IndyCar race not being shown on NBC
Saturday night's 260-lap Bommarito Automotive 500 around the four-turn, 1.25-mile (2.012-kilometer) oval in Madison, Illinois is the 13th of 17 races on the 2024 IndyCar schedule, or 14th of 18 if you include the exhibition race at Thermal Club in March.
This race is the fourth of six races on USA Network's broadcast schedule this year. The remaining two are next Sunday afternoon's race at Portland International Raceway and the second race of the doubleheader at the Milwaukee Mile the following Sunday, September 1.
The other Peacock exclusive on the schedule is the first race of the Milwaukee doubleheader on Saturday, August 31, and the only other race on NBC this season is the relocated season finale at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, September 15.
Tune in to USA Network at 6:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, August 17 for the live broadcast of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 from World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon is the reigning winner of this race.