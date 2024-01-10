IndyCar lands another full-time driver for 2024; up to 24
Santino Ferrucci is officially set to return to A.J. Foyt Enterprises behind the wheel of the No. 14 Chevrolet for the 2024 IndyCar season.
By Asher Fair
A.J. Foyt Enterprises have confirmed that Santino Ferrucci is set to return to the team behind the wheel of the No. 14 Chevrolet for the 2024 IndyCar season, solidifying the team's two-car lineup for the 17-race campaign.
The team had previously announced that former Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing driver Sting Ray Robb is set to drive the No. 41 Chevrolet, formerly the No. 55 Chevrolet, in 2024.
Benjamin Pedersen was said to have a multi-year contract with the team after competing as a rookie in 2023, but they have now confirmed that he will not return.
Santino Ferrucci back with Foyt for 2024 IndyCar season
The 2023 season was also Ferrucci's first with the team, and it was his first season as a full-time driver since 2020. He only finished in 19th place in the championship standings, but the team made massive improvements at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Ferrucci qualified fourth for the Indy 500 and finished in a career-high third place, the team's best since 2000.
The 25-year-old Woodbury, Connecticut native has competed in the Indy 500 on five occasions, and he has never finished outside of the top 10. He has done so for four different teams, having competed for only Dale Coyne Racing in more than one running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" (2019 and 2020) thus far.
Aside from the Indy 500, Ferrucci's best finish during the 2023 season was his 11th place finish on the streets of Long Beach, California. His top non-Indy 500 oval finish was his 13th place finish at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
Ferrucci is the 24th confirmed full-time driver in the 2024 lineup. The solidification of A.J. Foyt Enterprises' full-time driver lineup for the 2024 season leaves only Dale Coyne Racing with full-time seats to fill. They are set to continue running two cars, but they have not made any announcements yet as to who will drive them.
The 2024 IndyCar season is scheduled to get underway on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 10.