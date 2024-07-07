IndyCar: Mid-Ohio race not being broadcast on USA Network
By Asher Fair
Including the exhibition race at Thermal Club in March, there are nine races down and nine races to go on the 2024 IndyCar schedule. The second half of the season is scheduled to begin this Sunday afternoon with the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Of the season's first nine races, six were shown on NBC and three were shown on USA Network. There are four more races on NBC and three more on USA this season, plus the two Peacock exclusives on the streets of Toronto, Ontario on Sunday, July 21 and at the Milwaukee Mile on Saturday, August 31.
The most recent race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca was the season's third race on USA Network, though it actually moved to CNBC due to NASCAR's rain delay at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
But this Sunday's 80-lap race around the 13-turn, 2.258-mile (3.634-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Lexington, Ohio is set to be the first of three straight races on NBC.
Mid-Ohio IndyCar race not on USA Network
This upcoming three-race stretch of races on NBC is only actually scheduled to last a week, as the series is set to be back in action next weekend for the annual doubleheader at Iowa Speedway. Both the race on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14 are set to be shown on NBC.
But none of the next five races after that are set to be shown on NBC. The lone race on NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule after next weekend is the relocated season finale at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, September 15.
Tune in to NBC at 1:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 7 for the live broadcast of the Honda Indy 200 from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou is the reigning race winner.