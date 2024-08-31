IndyCar: Milwaukee Mile race not being broadcast on NBC
By Asher Fair
The Milwaukee Mile has not hosted an IndyCar race since 2015, and for the majority of the time between then and now, there was not a ton of optimism that the open-wheel racing series would ever return to the historic venue.
But a return to the four-turn, 1.015-mile (1.633-kilometer) oval in West Allis, Wisconsin is set to happen this weekend, and that return is set to come in the form of a doubleheader.
Both races of the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 are scheduled to be 250-lap races. Both are set to be shown on Peacock, but the first of these two races is set to be a Peacock exclusive.
First Milwaukee IndyCar race not on NBC or USA Network
The first Peacock exclusive on this year's 18-race IndyCar schedule was the race on the streets of Toronto, Ontario, which was also a Peacock exclusive last year when IndyCar debuted the method.
Sunday's race at the Milwaukee Mile can also be seen live on Peacock, but it is set to be shown on USA Network, making it the sixth and final race on USA Network's portion of the broadcast schedule.
The 10th and final race (ninth points race) on NBC's portion of the schedule is the season finale, which is scheduled to take place two weekends from now at Nashville Superspeedway.
Nashville is track that hasn't hosted an IndyCar race since 2008, meaning that the 2024 season's final three races are set to be run at tracks that have hosted a combined zero races since 2016.
The four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval is set to make its return to the calendar due to construction on the new Tennessee Titans NFL stadium in downtown Nashville, where the series had raced on the streets since 2021.
How to watch
The most recent winner at the track is Sebastien Bourdais, who won in July 2015. Among active drivers, Team Penske's Will Power is the most recent winner, with that win coming in August 2014.
