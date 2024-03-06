IndyCar: Two teams replaced the same driver in one day
Arrow McLaren and Dale Coyne Racing both announced drivers for the 2024 IndyCar season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg.
By Asher Fair
The entry list is set for the 2024 IndyCar season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida after Arrow McLaren and Dale Coyne Racing made driver announcements on Tuesday.
Ironically, both teams effectively replaced the same driver.
After spending two seasons with Dale Coyne Racing through a partnership with his father's HMD Motorsports, David Malukas was named the replacement for the Meyer Shank Racing-bound Felix Rosenqvist behind the wheel of the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.
But Malukas injured his wrist in an offseason mountain biking accident, sidelining him for the season opener and meaning that both Dale Coyne Racing, which have historically waited until very late in the offseason to announce their drivers, and Arrow McLaren needed to replace him for the first race on the schedule.
Dale Coyne Racing, Arrow McLaren confirm new drivers
Dale Coyne Racing announced that former Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Jack Harvey, who recently completed a number of tests for the team, is set to drive the No. 18 Honda for the majority of the 17-race 2024 season, including the season opener.
Arrow McLaren announced that Callum Ilott, who recently replaced Malukas in a test, is set to drive the No. 6 Chevrolet in the season opener.
The team did not announce the car's driver for the Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge at The Thermal Club, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 24. Malukas is expected to be cleared before the season's second points race on the streets of Long Beach, California on Sunday, April 21.
Dale Coyne Racing also announced that Colin Braun is set to make his series debut behind the wheel of the No. 51 Honda, which is once again being fielded in partnership with Rick Ware Racing. Sunday's race is the only confirmed race on his schedule (aside from the exhibition race at The Thermal Club).
Sting Ray Robb drove the No. 51 Honda as a rookie last year, but he left to replace Benjamin Pedersen at A.J. Foyt Enterprises.
The entry list for the season opener consists of 27 cars.
NBC is set to provide live coverage of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg from the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 10. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!