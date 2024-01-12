IndyCar: Updated full-time driver lineup after A.J. Foyt news
Following A.J. Foyt Enterprises' confirmation of Santino Ferrucci, there are now 24 drivers set to compete full-time during the 2024 IndyCar season.
By Asher Fair
Just two open seats remain in the full-time lineup for the 2024 IndyCar season following A.J. Foyt Enterprises' confirmation that Santino Ferrucci is set to return for a second year behind the wheel of the No. 14 Chevrolet.
A.J. Foyt Enterprises are the ninth of 10 teams to solidify their full-time lineup for the 2024 season, having already announced former Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing driver Sting Ray Robb as the driver of the No. 41 Chevrolet (formerly the No. 55 Chevrolet).
The 10th team, Dale Coyne Racing, have not confirmed drivers for either one of their two cars for 2024. In addition to Robb, David Malukas competed for the team last year, and he is set to join Arrow McLaren as the replacement for the Meyer Shank Racing-bound Felix Rosenqvist.
Dale Coyne Racing's partnership with HMD Motorsports has come to an end, and it is unknown if their partnership with Rick Ware Racing will continue.
All things considered, there are 27 full-time entries for 2024, but there will only be as many as 26 full-time drivers. That is because one of the two Ed Carpenter Racing entries is set to be shared by team owner Ed Carpenter (oval races) and rookie Christian Rasmussen (road and street course races).
Here's a look at the updated full-time lineup for the 2024 IndyCar season.
A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Chevrolet
No. 14 - Santino Ferrucci
No. 41 - Sting Ray Robb
Andretti Global, Honda
No. 26 - Colton Herta
No. 27 - Kyle Kirkwood
No. 28 - Marcus Ericsson
Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet
No. 5 - Pato O'Ward
No. 6 - David Malukas
No. 7 - Alexander Rossi
Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda
No. 4 - Kyffin Simpson (R)
No. 8 - Linus Lundqvist (R)
No. 9 - Scott Dixon
No. 10 - Alex Palou
No. 11 - Marcus Armstrong
Dale Coyne Racing, Honda
Both cars TBD
Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet
No. 20 - Ed Carpenter/Christian Rasmussen (R)
No. 21 - Rinus VeeKay
Juncos Hollinger Racing, Chevrolet
No. 77 - Romain Grosjean
No. 78 - Agustin Canapino
Meyer Shank Racing, Honda
No. 60 - Felix Rosenqvist
No. 66 - Tom Blomqvist (R)
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda
No. 15 - Graham Rahal
No. 30 - Pietro Fittipaldi
No. 45 - Christian Lundgaard
Team Penske, Chevrolet
No. 2 - Josef Newgarden
No. 3 - Scott McLaughlin
No. 12 - Will Power
There is still time for Dale Coyne Racing to make up their mind regarding their 2024 driver plans, with the season not scheduled to begin until Sunday, March 10. The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is the first of 17 races on this year's schedule.