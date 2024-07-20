NASCAR: 2024 Brickyard 400 qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
For the first time since 2020, Indianapolis Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the traditional Brickyard 400, and for the first time since 2019, this crown jewel NASCAR Cup Series race is set to be contested with fans in the grandstands.
The four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) oval in Speedway, Indiana was removed from the calendar ahead of the 2021 season in favor of the interior road course at the "Racing Capital of the World", but after a three-year absence, the oval is back and set for its first ever Cup Series race with the Next Gen car.
Through the track is the same length as Daytona International Speedway, it is not considered a superspeedway when it comes to NASCAR qualifying purposes. As a result, each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt.
The groups, and specifically the qualifying order of each group, were determined by a metric that NASCAR has used since 2020. A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.
The top five drivers in each group advance to the second round. The drivers who don't advance out of the first group are set to line up on the outside lane and the drivers who don't advance out of the second group are set to line up on the inside lane. This marks a slight change from the process which was used last season.
Additionally, NASCAR recently implemented a further change to the qualifying format. It is no longer guaranteed that lap speeds in the second round will determine the entire top 10; the results of the second round are now group-based as well.
NASCAR at Indianapolis: Full Brickyard 400 starting lineup
1st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
2nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
8th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
9th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
10th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
11th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
12th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
13th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
16th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
17th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
18th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
19th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
21st - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
22nd - Ty Dillon, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
24th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
25th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
26th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
27th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
28th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
29th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
30th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31st - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
32nd - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33rd - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
34th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
35th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36th - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
37th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
38th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
39th - B.J. McLeod, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
Group A - Advanced
1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
3rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Group B - Advanced
1st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
2nd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
5th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
The Brickyard 400 is set to be broadcast live on NBC from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 21.