Beyond the Flag
Fansided

NASCAR: 2024 Brickyard 400 qualifying updates, full starting lineup

After three years of the NASCAR Cup Series running on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, the Brickyard 400 is officially back on the oval in 2024.

By Asher Fair

Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NASCAR / Brian Lawdermilk/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

For the first time since 2020, Indianapolis Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the traditional Brickyard 400, and for the first time since 2019, this crown jewel NASCAR Cup Series race is set to be contested with fans in the grandstands.

The four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) oval in Speedway, Indiana was removed from the calendar ahead of the 2021 season in favor of the interior road course at the "Racing Capital of the World", but after a three-year absence, the oval is back and set for its first ever Cup Series race with the Next Gen car.

Through the track is the same length as Daytona International Speedway, it is not considered a superspeedway when it comes to NASCAR qualifying purposes. As a result, each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt.

The groups, and specifically the qualifying order of each group, were determined by a metric that NASCAR has used since 2020. A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.

The top five drivers in each group advance to the second round. The drivers who don't advance out of the first group are set to line up on the outside lane and the drivers who don't advance out of the second group are set to line up on the inside lane. This marks a slight change from the process which was used last season.

Additionally, NASCAR recently implemented a further change to the qualifying format. It is no longer guaranteed that lap speeds in the second round will determine the entire top 10; the results of the second round are now group-based as well.

NASCAR at Indianapolis: Full Brickyard 400 starting lineup

1st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

2nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

8th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

9th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

10th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

11th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

12th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

13th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

16th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

17th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

18th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

19th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

21st - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

22nd - Ty Dillon, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

24th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

26th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

27th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

28th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

29th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

30th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

32nd - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

33rd - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

34th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

35th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

36th - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

37th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

38th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

39th - B.J. McLeod, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford

Group A - Advanced

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

3rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Group B - Advanced

1st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

2nd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

5th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Next. NASCAR: New announcer named as potential Dale Jr. 'teammate'. NASCAR: New announcer named as potential Dale Jr. 'teammate'. dark

The Brickyard 400 is set to be broadcast live on NBC from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 21. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from NASCAR's move back to the Indy oval!

feed

Home/NASCAR Cup Series