NASCAR changes key procedure in the middle of the season
By Asher Fair
NASCAR adjusted the qualifying procedure for Cup Series races ahead of the 2024 season. In prior years, drivers were split up into two groups, with the single-car qualifying order determined by a four-variable metric that was introduced in 2020. The full formula can be found here.
The fastest five drivers in each group advanced to the second round to battle for the pole position, and the rest of the starting lineup was determined by the speeds from the first round.
But starting in 2024, to avoid giving drivers in one group an advantage over drivers in the other, the drivers who fail to advance out of the first group (Group A) line up on the outside lane, starting with 12th place on row six, and the drivers who fail to advance out of the second group (Group B) line up on the inside lane, starting with 11th on row six.
NASCAR makes another key qualifying change
This updated procedure is still in effect moving forward. However, NASCAR has introduced a further change to the second round of qualifying.
Up to this point in the season, NASCAR had kept things simple: the top 10 spots in the starting lineup were determined strictly by the results of the second round. That is no longer the case.
In the second round, the top five drivers from each of the two groups are set to go out in reverse order of round one speed. The fastest of the 10 drivers is still set to take the pole position. That driver is also set to get lane choice for the start of the race. The fastest driver from the opposite group is set to join him on the front row, whether he is second quickest or not.
The remaining four drivers from Group A are set to line up on the outside lane, starting with fourth place on the second row, and the remaining four drivers from the Group B are set to line up on the inside lane, starting with third on the second row.
The first qualifying session with this new procedure is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 22 ahead of the USA Today 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, weather permitting. USA Network is set to provide live coverage of the session beginning at 1:20 p.m. ET.
