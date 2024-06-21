NASCAR has already announced a New Hampshire schedule change
By Asher Fair
There has already been rain at New Hampshire Motor Speedway ahead of race weekend, and there is a lot more in the forecast between Friday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. As a result, NASCAR has already adjusted the schedule.
The Cup Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Whelen Modified Tour are all scheduled to run races at the four-turn, 1.058-mile (1.703-kilometer) "Magic Mile" oval in Loudon, New Hampshire this weekend. The Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Tour events are set for Saturday, while the Cup Series event is set for Sunday.
Due to the suboptimal weather forecast, NASCAR has already adjusted the weekend schedule. The Whelen Modified Tour race, the Mohegan Sun 100, had been scheduled to take place at 6:40 p.m. ET on Saturday night, but it has now been moved up to 10:00 a.m. ET.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway weather forecast not promising
According to The Weather Channel, there is an 86% chance of thundershowers on Saturday and a 73% chance of thunderstorms on Sunday. There is then a 45% chance of scattered thunderstorms on Monday, but there is only a 17% chance of precipitation on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies predicted.
Rain on Friday has also resulted in the cancellation of Xfinity Series practice, though the hope is still to fit qualifying in later this evening (time TBD). The SciAps 200 is scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET, though that is subject to change. The race is set to be broadcast live on USA Network.
Cup Series practice is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 12:35 p.m. ET, and qualifying is scheduled to follow at 1:20 p.m. ET. The USA Today 301 is set to be broadcast live on USA Network beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.
Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss the SciAps 200 or the USA Today 301, even if further postponements occur!