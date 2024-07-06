NASCAR: 2024 Chicago qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
For the first time in NASCAR Cup Series history, city streets hosted a race last July, and those same city streets are scheduled to host the second ever street race at NASCAR's top level this Sunday afternoon.
Sunday's race at 12-turn, 2.2-mile (3.541-kilometer) temporary street course in Chicago, Illinois, which is officially called the Chicago Street Course, is set to be a 75-lap race. It was scheduled for 100 laps last year, but it was shortened by rain – and ultimately darkness – to 75 laps (78 with overtime) last year.
The Grant Park 165 is the 20th race on the 36-race 2024 schedule, and it is the third non-oval race. The first two were road course races at Circuit of the Americas in March and Sonoma Raceway in June.
Though group qualifying is used for road and street course races, compared to the single-car format which is used for oval races, the same metric is used to determine the qualifying groups. A full breakdown of that formula, which was introduced in 2020, is outlined here.
The drivers who don't make it out of the first group are set to line up on the outside lane, and the drivers who don't make it out of the second group are set to line up on the inside lane, marking a change from the series' inaugural race weekend at the track last July.
Though NASCAR introduced another in-season change to the qualifying format last month, that change is strictly related to the oval races since group qualifying is used for road and street course events.
NASCAR at Chicago: Full starting lineup
1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
6th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
10th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
11th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
13th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
15th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
17th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
18th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
20th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
22nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
23rd - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
24th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
26th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
27th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
29th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
30th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31st - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
32nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
33rd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
34th - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
35th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
37th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
38th - Joey Hand, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford -
39th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
40th - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
