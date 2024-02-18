NASCAR: Daytona 500 not being broadcast on Fox Sports 1
Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is officially scheduled to get underway this Sunday afternoon with the 66th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted the preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race two weekends ago, but that race was moved up by a full day due to the threat of inclement weather.
Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and newcomer Kevin Harvick were still in the broadcast booth for this race, but because of the schedule change, it had to be shifted from Fox to Fox Sports 1.
Wednesday's single-car qualifying session for the Daytona 500 and Thursday's two 60-lap Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval were also shown live on Fox Sports 1.
However, Sunday's Daytona 500 is set to be shown live on Fox.
The Daytona 500 is the first of seven straight races set to be shown live on Fox to open up the 2024 season. That seven-race stretch also includes races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas, and Richmond Raceway.
Fox Sports 1 is not set to broadcast another race until Sunday, April 7, when the Cook Out 400 is scheduled to take place at Martinsville Speedway.
Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule includes the season's first 16 races, plus the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Of those 16 races, 10 are set to be shown on Fox, and six are set to be shown on Fox Sports 1. The All-Star Race is set to be shown on Fox Sports 1 as well.
Tune in to Fox at 2:30 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the 66th annual "Great American Race" from Daytona International Speedway, though do stay tuned for potential schedule changes due to bad weather. If you have not yet begun a free trial of FuboTV, do so today!