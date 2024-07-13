NASCAR: 2024 Pocono qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
For four decades, Pocono Raceway hosted two NASCAR Cup Series races each season. But starting in 2022, the Tricky Triangle has only had one date on the schedule each year, and that is the case again in 2024.
Sunday's Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA is scheduled to be a 160-lap race around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) oval in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.
Though Pocono Raceway is 2.5 miles in length, the same as Daytona International Speedway, it is not considered a superspeedway for the purposes of the qualifying format. Each driver is set to make a single-lap attempt, with the top five drivers in each group advancing to the second round.
The formula to determine which drivers are in each group, and the qualifying order of each group, can be found here.
The drivers who don't advance out of the first group are set to line up on the outside lane, and those who don't advance out of the second group are set to line up on the inside lane. This marks a slight change from last July, when the series most recently raced at the track.
Additionally, thanks to a recent in-season rule change, the second round shootout for the pole position is now group-based as well. The only driver guaranteed to start where his speed ranks is the driver who finishes the session quickest and therefore takes the pole position. A full explanation of the new format can be found here.
NASCAR at Pocono: Full starting lineup
1st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
6th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
8th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
9th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
11th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
15th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
17th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
18th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
19th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
20th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
21st - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
22nd - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
23rd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
24th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
25th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
26th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
27th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
28th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
29th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
30th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31st - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
32nd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33rd - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
34th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
35th - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
37th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
Pocono Raceway is scheduled to host the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 14, with live coverage set to be provided by USA Network.