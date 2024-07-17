NASCAR: 3 candidates for 23XI Racing expansion in 2025
By Randy Smith
The team co-owned by NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan could be looking to expand in 2025.
Since their debut in 2021, 23XI Racing have quickly become a threat each weekend. In their debut season, Bubba Wallace scored his first career victory, and in 2022, the team expanded to two cars. They have added five wins since, including one this year with Tyler Reddick. The Huntersville, North Carolina-based team have clearly found their place in the Cup Series.
But their success extends beyond Wallace and Reddick, with 23XI Racing having fielded a third car in select races since 2023. Travis Pastrana, Kamui Kobayashi, and Corey Heim have all piloted the entry.
With Stewart-Haas Racing having announced their impending closure and the sale of three of their four charters, 23XI Racing have been rumored to buy one after the 2024 season, which would give them three.
Here are three possible candidates for 23XI Racing expansion in 2025.
No. 1 - Rotational ride/Star car
Not all charter entries are driven by full-time drivers, and 23XI Racing could theoretically use the approach currently used by Kaulig Racing and Rick Ware Racing. They could have drivers such as Kobayashi compete in the road and street course races while giving others the opportunity to compete in the oval events.
Hamlin has stated that Martin Truex Jr., who recently announced his impending retirement from full-time competition, can drive for 23XI Racing in any race he wants to. If Truex wishes to compete part-time in 2025, 23XI Racing could be an option. Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones is another Toyota driver who could be seeking a new home next year.
Obtaining a charter and fielding a third entry that could rotate between ringers, semi-retired legends, and even a mix of Toyota Racing Development drivers from the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series could be a solution for 23XI Racing expansion next year.