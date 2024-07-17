NASCAR: 3 candidates for 23XI Racing expansion in 2025
By Randy Smith
No. 3 - Corey Heim
The other driver whom Bob Pockrass mentioned as one to watch is Corey Heim. Heim competes full-time in the Truck Series for Toyota's Tricon Garage, but has gained some Cup Series experience this season.
Heim filled in for the injured Erik Jones behind the wheel of the No. 43 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club this year at Dover Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway, and he later piloted the No. 50 Toyota for 23XI Racing at Nashville Superspeedway.
Heim is viewed as 23XI Racing's driver of the future, so their long-term plans for a possible third entry most likely revolve around him. What could stop the signing is Heim's youth and if the team feel that he is not yet experienced enough to compete in the Cup Series full-time in 2025.
But Heim has racked up nine wins in the Truck Series, and if it wasn't for contact with Carson Hocevar in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway last season, he could also have a Truck Series championship to his name as well.
If 23XI Racing know that Heim is the driver of their future and he has shown enough competency at the Cup Series level, it would make sense for the two to join forces as soon as possible, even though he has never run a full Xfinity Series season.
Considering the fact that 23XI Racing already have Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick as playoff threats, a year or two of development for Heim would not hurt. Secondly, signing him to be their third driver would eliminate the risk of another manufacturer poaching him from Toyota.
It's unlikely that Heim would leave Toyota for a rival manufacturer again, like he did after the 2022 season, but the same was said about Chase Briscoe, who left Ford for Toyota when he signed with Joe Gibbs Racing. Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan could avoid fumbling this deal by putting Heim in a third car for 2025.