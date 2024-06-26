NASCAR: Stewart-Haas Racing driver finds new home for 2025
By Asher Fair
2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. recently confirmed that he plans to retire at the end of the 2024 season, freeing up the seat of the No. 19 Toyota at Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2025 season and beyond.
Stewart-Haas Racing's Chase Briscoe had been linked to Truex's seat ever since he confirmed his impending retirement. Briscoe has been the de facto team leader at Stewart-Haas Racing since Kevin Harvick's retirement at the end of the 2023 season.
The 29-year-old Mitchell, Indiana native is the top Stewart-Haas Racing driver in the point standings through the first 18 races on the 36-race 2024 schedule, and he is the only one of the team's four drivers who has ever won a Cup Series race.
With Stewart-Haas Racing having announced that they are set to shut down at the end of the 2024 season, all four of their drivers were left searching for new homes, even as team co-owner Gene Haas later confirmed that he plans to retain one charter and operate a one-car team known as Haas Factory Team.
Chase Briscoe to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025
Briscoe has officially found his new home, as Joe Gibbs Racing have confirmed that he is set to drive the No. 19 Toyota, starting in 2025. James Small is set to remain the crew chief for the No. 19 team, and Bass Pro Shops is set to continue to sponsor the entry.
Briscoe qualified for the playoffs in his second season with Stewart-Haas Racing back in 2022, doing so thanks to his first career victory at Phoenix Raceway. He got hot during the playoffs and made it all the way to the round of 8 before settling for a career-high ninth place in the point standings.
The confirmation solidifies Joe Gibbs Racing's driver lineup for the 2025 season. Denny Hamlin, who is set to become the series' oldest full-time driver once Truex retires, has been with the team as a full-time driver since 2006 and is set to return behind the wheel of the No. 11 Toyota.
Christopher Bell, who leaked the news of Briscoe's arrival to Joe Gibbs Racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this past weekend, is set to return for his fifth season behind the wheel of the No. 20 Toyota, and Ty Gibbs is set to return for his third season behind the wheel of the No. 54 Toyota.