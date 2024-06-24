NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing sets the date for major announcement
By Asher Fair
2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. made a different decision on his future this time around.
Instead of signing another one-year contract extension to continue driving the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, like he did in the summers of 2022 and 2023, he recently confirmed that he is set to retire at the end of the 2024 campaign.
That announcement prompted speculation as to who might take the 34-time race winner's place at the Toyota powerhouse next year, and it did not take Joe Gibbs Racing long to settle on a replacement.
This Tuesday afternoon, the organization have set up an announcement involving team owner Joe Gibbs, No. 19 team crew chief James Small, and the team's "newest NASCAR Cup Series driver".
It is believed that that new driver will be Chase Briscoe.
Briscoe, who is currently in his fourth season competing for Stewart-Haas Racing, has been the name linked to the No. 19 Toyota ever since Truex confirmed his impending retirement.
Stewart-Haas Racing recently confirmed that they plan to shut down at the end of the 2024 season, and though team co-owner Gene Haas plans to remain in NASCAR and run one car in the Cup Series, all four of the team's current drivers are seeking new homes.
Briscoe has been the de facto team leader at Stewart-Haas Racing since Kevin Harvick retired at the end of the 2023 season, having been there since 2021. He currently leads all four of the organization's drivers in the point standings and is the only driver with any career victories or playoff appearances.
The 29-year-old Mitchell, Indiana native made it to the playoffs in 2022 after securing his first career victory at Phoenix Raceway, and he ended up making a deep postseason run to the round of 8 before settling for a career-high ninth place in the standings.
The addition of Briscoe to Joe Gibbs Racing's driver lineup for the 2025 season would complete that lineup. Denny Hamlin has driven the No. 11 car full-time since 2006, while Christopher Bell, who seemed to accidentally leak the news of Briscoe's upcoming arrival last week, has driven the No. 20 Toyota since 2021. Ty Gibbs has driven the No. 54 Toyota since last year.