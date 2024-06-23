NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing decision leaked by future teammate?
By Asher Fair
2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. recently confirmed that he plans to retire after the 2024 season, leaving Joe Gibbs Racing with a vacant seat to fill behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota for 2025 and beyond.
Truex contemplated retirement in both 2022 and 2023, but after deciding to return on one-year deals for both 2023 and 2024, he reached a different decision this time around. As a result, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding who might replace him at the Toyota powerhouse team next year.
Chase Briscoe has emerged as the favorite. He is the de facto team leader at Stewart-Haas Racing following Kevin Harvick's retirement, and he is the only one of the team's four drivers with any career victories. With Stewart-Haas Racing set to shut down at the end of the 2024 season, their four drivers are all looking for new homes.
Chase Briscoe to Joe Gibbs Racing?
While Gene Haas is set to remain in the series as a team owner, leading a one-car team that is set to be known as Haas Factory Team, it is highly unlikely that any one of the team's current four Cup Series drivers will be in that car next year. Stewart-Haas Racing Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer is viewed as the frontrunner.
Briscoe is still viewed as the favorite to join Joe Gibbs Racing, and when speaking to the media about his leadership role within Coach Gibbs' team increasing after the retirement of Truex, Christopher Bell appeared to leak confirmation that Briscoe is indeed set to join the organization next year.
Bell has competed for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup Series since 2021, which means that he is set to become the second longest tenured member of the team once Truex, who is now the sport's oldest full-time driver, retires.
Denny Hamlin, who is set to become the oldest next year, has been with the team since 2005, while Ty Gibbs joined last year.