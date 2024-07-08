NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Erik Jones in 2025
By Randy Smith
No. 2 - 23XI Racing
Another team in the Toyota camp that could look for a new driver is 23XI Racing. The team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan arrived on the scene in 2021 and had an immediate impact, and 2025 could be a fundamental year for their operation's growth in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Bubba Wallace, who has scored two wins for 23XI Racing, isn't yet signed for 2025, but he is likely to stay, along with Tyler Reddick. Jones could still see himself join the Huntersville, North Carolina-based team as a third driver, as 23XI Racing are rumored to buy one of Stewart-Haas Racing's remaining charters.
Corey Heim seems to be the driver of the future for 23XI Racing. But if Heim is set on joining the Cup Series, Legacy Motor Club could opt to make a run at him as well. After all, Heim filled in for Jones for two races earlier this season at Dover Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway when Jones was out with a back injury.
Though Riley Herbst could be a name to watch as well due to his ties to 23XI Racing sponsor Monster Energy, Jones could be the best candidate to join Wallace and Reddick next season.
23XI Racing's alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing could help matters as well. Jones competed for Joe Gibbs Racing in the past, and they were reportedly interested in bringing him back to replace the retiring Martin Truex Jr. before they signed Chase Briscoe.