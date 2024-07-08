NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Erik Jones in 2025
By Randy Smith
No. 3 - NASCAR Xfinity Series
While a move back to the NASCAR Xfinity Series may seem like a demotion for Erik Jones, it could be beneficial over the long run. If Jones isn't winning in the Cup Series and there aren't attractive rides available for him in 2025, he could land an Xfinity Series ride for 2025.
A move like this is far from unprecedented. Stewart-Haas Racing's Cole Custer is the latest example. Custer dropped back down from the Cup Series to his old Xfinity Series ride, and he won the championship in his first season back last year.
Custer is rumored to be heading back to the Cup Series in 2025 with Haas Factory Team, a single-car team fielded by Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Gene Haas after Haas elected to retain one of the teams four charters.
Jones could elect to make the same type of move, and maybe even benefit just as much. JR Motorsports' Sam Mayer is a rumored candidate to join Front Row Motorsports in the Cup Series for 2025, so the seat of the No. 1 Chevrolet may open up.
Additionally, with Custer's rumored move to Haas Factory Team's Cup Series program, there will be at least one seat open in their Xfinity Series team. Jones could make the switch to Ford, the only manufacturer for which he has never competed in NASCAR, and look to pad his stats and trophy hunt while searching for a better Cup Series ride.
In Jones' NASCAR career, it seems as though whenever fans dismiss him, he starts to run up front and even win. Amid a dismal year at Legacy Motor Club, perhaps he could look to 2025 as a potential bounce-back season.
Just look at what happened with Custer, and even Jones's current teammate, John Hunter Nemechek, after he dropped down to the Truck Series after his rookie Cup Series season in 2020.