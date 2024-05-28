NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Josh Berry in 2025
By Randy Smith
Josh Berry's rookie year in the NASCAR Cup Series has been one to remember. After making a name for himself in the Xfinity Series behind the wheel of the No. 8 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, he earned the promotion of a lifetime, replacing the retiring Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing.
Berry, who had five wins in the Xfinity Series, spent time filling in for Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman at Hendrick Motorsports last year, and he also spent time as Noah Gragson's replacement after he was released by Legacy Motor Club. His second place finish at Richmond Raceway and two other top 10 finishes showed he was ready for a Cup Series promotion.
This season, Berry has a top finish of third place at Darlington Raceway and sits in 21st in the point standings.
Unfortunately for Berry, there are rumors of Stewart-Haas Racing selling their charters and possibly even their entire operation before the start of the 2025 season. While nothing is official and there's a chance the Hendersonville, Tennessee native could stay behind the wheel of the No. 4 Ford, signs suggest that Berry may be in need of a new ride yet again.
Here are three possible landing spots for Berry in 2025.
No. 1 - Front Row Motorsports
If Ford are big on keeping Berry and Stewart-Haas Racing are indeed selling charters, Front Row Motorsports could become his next home. It has already been announced that Michael McDowell is set to leave the No. 34 Ford to take over behind the wheel of the No. 71 Chevrolet at Spire Motorsports as Zane Smith presumably moves to Trackhouse Racing Team.
While Cole Custer is rumored to be the frontrunner to replace McDowell, Front Row Motorsports could have more than just a two-driver lineup if they buy any of Stewart-Haas Racing's charters.
Keeping Berry in a Ford arguably just as competitive as the one he is in now would be a smooth transition for all involved.