NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Noah Gragson in 2025
By Randy Smith
No. 3 - RFK Racing
There have been rumors that Noah Gragson has been talking to "surprising" teams for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. An argument could be made that returning to one of his former teams such as Kaulig Racing could be beneficial for all parties involved.
An argument could also be made that Gragson could try to plead his case to join Hendrick Motorsports, a team for which he made select appearances in 2022. But given the state of Kaulig Racing, and the fact that Alex Bowman has had a slow but steady comeback year, those two teams seem to be off the table.
Another rumored team is Joe Gibbs Racing, given his ties to sponsor Bass Pro Shops and the fact that Martin Truex Jr. is indeed set to retire after the 2024 season. While nothing is impossible, this would be next to it, given Gragson's well-known dislike of Ty Gibbs, plus Toyota's apparent willingness to replace him with John Hunter Nemechek at Legacy Motor Club, even before his early release last year.
But given the fact that Ford have let drivers such as Zane Smith walk and eased off on signing drivers who, at the time, were considered risky free agents, such as Kyle Larson, it's probably in their best interest to keep Gragson in-house.
If so, RFK Racing could become a long-term home for him. Like Stewart-Haas Racing, the team co-owned by Brad Keselowski and Jack Roush has a blue-collar, nose-to-the-ground driver lineup, and they have been among the teams rumored to be considering purchasing a charter from Stewart-Haas Racing.
Gragson would join Keselowski and Chris Buescher, who has won four races since Keselowski joined the team in 2022. RFK Racing have phenomenal upside, and a three-car stable with a hungry young driver could sweeten the deal for all involved.
Unlike a move to Front Row Motorsports move, a move to RFK Racing would present Gragson with an upgrade in equipment, as both Keselowski and Buescher finished in the top eight in last year's point standings. Kevin Harvick made the playoffs for Stewart-Haas Racing last year, but none of the team's drivers finished inside the top 12 in the standings.