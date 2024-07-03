NASCAR: 3 possible replacements for Harrison Burton in 2025
By Randy Smith
No. 3 - Josh Berry
While Wood Brothers may look for a driver outside of the group of soon-to-be ex-Stewart-Haas Racing drivers, it's more likely than not that they will give Ryan Preece, Noah Gragson, and teammate Josh Berry a look. And out of those three drivers, Berry could be the guy to land with the team in 2025.
Before joining the Cup Series, Berry, like Gragson, made a name for himself in the Xfinity Series competing for JR Motorsports. Running a part-time schedule in 2021 then two full-time seasons in 2022 and 2023, he was able to score five wins and four poles.
From there, the Hendersonville, Tennessee native was given the tall order of replacing legend Kevin Harvick in the No. 4 Ford at Stewart-Haas Racing. While doing so was no easy task, the 33-year-old has seemingly adjusted to his new ride, most notably in the last two months.
Berry started the year running mid-pack in most races. However, he has recently scored two top three finishes and two other top 10 finishes. He finished in third place Darlington Raceway and then again at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Berry has stated himself that he is confident he will be in the Cup Series next year, and with a positive trend in his recent finishes, it's hard to argue against that belief. But which team will he compete for?
There has reportedly been no communication between Berry and Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Gene Haas, who retained one of the Stewart-Haas Racing charters to run Haas Factory Team. With all signs pointing to Haas signing Cole Custer to return to the Cup Series, consider Berry out of contention for that ride.
There's certainly an argument to be made for Front Row Motorsports, but the team decided to let veteran Michael McDowell walk and sign Todd Gilliland to an extension, which could hint that they are looking to lean toward a younger stable.
With his current team not keeping him in the loop of their plans and other Ford teams going in different directions, Wood Brothers Racing could be the most ideal landing spot for Berry. Season-long sponsorship may be an issue, but Berry does have a partnership with Harrison's, a local workwear shop in the Carolinas.
Wood Brothers Racing were reportedly in talks with Briscoe before he decided to sign with Joe Gibbs Racing, so it only seems logical to try to grab Berry, along with a Hall of Fame-worthy crew chief in Rodney Childers, for 2025.