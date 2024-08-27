NASCAR: 3 possible replacements for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025
By Randy Smith
No. 2 - Corey Heim
Another possible replacement for Sheldon Creed could be Taylor Gray's Truck Series teammate, Corey Heim. Heim already has 10 wins, including five so far this year, and a Championship 4 appearance in the series.
Additionally, Heim has made three Cup Series starts this year, two for Legacy Motor Club and one for 23XI Racing. His best finish was a 22nd place finish at Kansas Speedway for the former.
These starts were good enough to put the 22-year-old's name in the conversation as a possible replacement for Erik Jones and a potential third driver for 23XI Racing.
However, Jones has since re-signed with Legacy Motor Club, and Heim is not considered the frontrunner for 23XI Racing. But after he was mentioned as a possibility for a Cup Series ride, it's hard to believe that an Xfinity Series ride would be out of the equation.
Heim has spent time in the Xfinity Series competing for Sam Hunt Racing this year. But It's doubtful that the team will field a full-time car for him in 2025, leaving Joe Gibbs Racing and the No. 18 Toyota as the most likely landing spot.
Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota arguably need a new face to promote both brands for the 2025 Xfinity Series season. John Hunter Nemechek and Ty Gibbs have served in that role in recent seasons, but both have moved up to the Cup Series full-time. With Creed moving to a new organization, Heim could have the opportunity to slide into that role.
He could use the move to climb the NASCAR ladder and be on the lookout for a Cup Series promotion in 2026.