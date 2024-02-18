NASCAR: 4 full-time drivers who aren't coming back in 2024
These four full-time drivers from the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season will not be competing full-time in 2024.
By Asher Fair
Four drivers who competed full-time during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season will not be doing so in 2024.
Having said that, only three of them have left the series entirely, with the other still set to compete in select starts -- and with the same team.
Here's a look at each of those four drivers.
Kevin Harvick
Kevin Harvick wrapped up his 23-year NASCAR Cup Series career in 2023, and after spending the final 10 seasons of his career with Stewart-Haas Racing, he has made the move to the Fox Sports broadcast booth on Sundays, a move that reunites him with former Richard Childress Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer.
Harvick retired from Cup Series competition with 60 wins, good for 10th place on the all-time list. Josh Berry is set to replace him behind the wheel of the No. 4 Ford.
Aric Almirola
Harvick wasn't the only driver whom Stewart-Haas Racing lost after the 2023 season. Aric Almirola was originally going to retire after the 2022 season, but he opted to return in 2023. While he won't be back with the team in 2024, he continues to put off a full NASCAR retirement, having joined Joe Gibbs Racing for a part-time Xfinity Series schedule.
Almirola's departure from Stewart-Haas Racing came after six seasons and two wins with the team, and now Noah Gragson is set to replace him behind the wheel of the No. 10 Ford.
A.J. Allmendinger
Despite earning Kaulig Racing their first Cup Series victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in 2021 and winning at the Charlotte Motor Speedway during his first full season with the team last year, A.J. Allmendinger is set to drop back down to the Xfinity Series in 2024.
Allmendinger is still set to compete in select races behind the wheel of Matt Kaulig's No. 16 Chevrolet during the 2024 Cup Series season, including the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, but that car is now a shared entry.
Ty Dillon
Spire Motorsports expanded from two cars to three for the 2024 season after purchasing another charter from Live Fast Motorsports, but they still opted to cut ties with Ty Dillon after just one year, marking the fourth time he has lost his ride in the last four years.
They retained Corey LaJoie and hired rookies Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith, the latter of whom on loan from Trackhouse Racing Team.
Dillon had been linked to Allmendinger's Kaulig Racing seat, but with the No. 16 Chevrolet set to be a shared entry, any Cup Series ride for him in 2024 will be a part-time ride.
The 66th annual Daytona 500 is scheduled to get the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season underway on Sunday, February 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Fox is set to provide live coverage from Daytona International Speedway, though the schedule could still change, depending on the weather. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!