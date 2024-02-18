NASCAR: 5 drivers who will make huge improvements in 2024
Several drivers will be looking to make significant improvements throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Who is best positioned to do so?
By Asher Fair
3. Noah Gragson
Shy of being suspended and released again for "liking" another inappropriate meme on social media, Noah Gragson is already poised for a massive improvement from his shortened rookie season in 2023.
But we're going to stick to performance here, and strictly based on that, Gragson is poised to improve in a big way following a 2023 season in which he recorded just two top 20 finishes in 21 starts with Legacy Motor Club.
There was doubt over whether Gragson would even continue his Cup Series career following his release, but he landed a perfect opportunity with a Stewart-Haas Racing team in somewhat of a rebuild mode, thanks to Kevin Harvick having retired and Aric Almirola having left for a part-time Xfinity Series role with Joe Gibbs Racing.
Stewart-Haas Racing have struggled over the last few years, with the 2023 season marking a new low; they failed to find victory lane for the first time since Tony Stewart became a co-owner of the organization in 2009.
But that is exactly why Gragson joining now could bode very well for the long run. They have effectively hit the reset button, which is exactly what Gragson needed to do himself after a rough 2023.
Stewart has had his eye on Gragson for quite some time as well, with the new driver of the No. 10 Ford having been rumored to join the team last year when it was believed that the 2022 season would be Almirola's last. Now he has his man. Is this a perfect match? Only time will tell.