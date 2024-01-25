NASCAR: 5 drivers no longer missing from Daytona 500 list
FanDuel Sportsbook lists odds for 39 drivers who have been confirmed on the entry list for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500.
By Asher Fair
DraftKings Sportsbook has had odds listed for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway for pretty much the entire offseason, which began in early November after Team Penske's Ryan Blaney secured his first championship at Phoenix Raceway.
However, there are just 34 drivers listed, with several recent confirmations not included. No odds are listed for Kaulig Racing's A.J. Allmendinger, Front Row Motorsports' Kaz Grala, RFK Racing's David Ragan, Beard Motorsports' Anthony Alfredo, Live Fast Motorsports' B.J. McLeod, or Legacy Motor Club's Jimmie Johnson.
Of those six drivers, only Allmendinger is set to pilot one of the 36 charter entries. The 34 drivers listed are all set to drive charter entries. The other charter car, Rick Ware Racing's No. 15 Ford, does not yet have a confirmed driver.
Daytona 500 odds published for 5 missing drivers
FanDuel Sportsbook just recently published odds for the Daytona 500.
But their list consists of 39 of the 40 drivers who have been confirmed on the entry list for this 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval.
Grala, the most recent addition, is the lone exception.
Allmendinger is listed in a 26th place tie with three other drivers at +6000, Johnson is listed in a 34th place tie with one other driver at +8000, Ragan and Alfredo are listed in a 36th place tie with one other driver at +10000, and McLeod is listed 39th (last) at +20000.
Do note that Johnson, Ragan, Alfredo, McLeod, and Grala are not locked into the Daytona 500, as only four can lock into the 40-car field: two via the single-car qualifying session (Wednesday, February 14) and two via the Bluegreen Vacations Duels (Thursday, February 15).
Just as he is at DraftKings, Blaney is the favorite at +900, though Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin is the only driver listed in second at +1100. Both Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott and RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski, who are tied with Hamlin on DraftKings, are listed at +1200 on FanDuel.
Do note that, while DraftKings has yet to include those other five drivers
Tune in Fox at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 18 for the live broadcast of the 66th annual Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway.