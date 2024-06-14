NASCAR: 5 possible replacements for Martin Truex Jr. in 2025
By Randy Smith
No. 5 - Chase Briscoe
Another possible replacement for Martin Truex Jr. could be one outside of the Toyota Racing Development, that being Chase Briscoe.
Briscoe has piloted the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford since 2021, scoring a win at Phoenix Raceway during the 2022 season. Despite a strong showing that year with a run to the round of 8 and a ninth place finish in the point standings, he has struggled since.
The following year, the 29-year-old Mitchell, Indiana finished in 30th place in the point standings, and even without a points penalty, he would have finished well outside of the top 20, a significant drop-off after the team had seemingly been building on momentum from the year prior.
But in addition to Briscoe's struggles on the race track, the organizational dysfunction of his team hasn't exactly helped.
Stewart-Haas Racing officially announced their impending departure from NASCAR a few weeks ago, leaving Briscoe without a ride for 2025. Though he has been rumored to replace the struggling Harrison Burton at Wood Brothers Racing, nothing has been formally announced, leaving him to consider multiple possibilities.
Briscoe currently sits above all three of his Stewart-Haas Racing teammates in the point standings, and he has shown enough flashes for a top-tier team such as Joe Gibbs Racing to look his way when it comes to offering him a home for 2025.
However, his ties to Ford could be a holdup for Toyota. While Briscoe ran three ARCA Menards Series West races for Toyota in 2013, he has represented the blue oval OEM since 2016, and it's hard to see him wanting to end a relationship that led him to where he is now in the Cup Series.