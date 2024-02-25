NASCAR: 6 Daytona 500 drivers not returning for Atlanta
Six drivers who competed in or attempted to qualify for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 are not competing at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
By Asher Fair
The second race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway. After six drivers competed for the final four spots in the 40-car Daytona 500 to open up the season at Daytona International Speedway last week, all 37 drivers on this week's entry list are locked into the Ambetter Health 400.
The one and only non-charter entry set to compete on Sunday is the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by B.J. McLeod. McLeod was one of two drivers who ended up failing to qualify for the "Great American Race".
While McLeod is back for Sunday's 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval, six other drivers from the season opener are not.
Six Daytona 500 drivers not competing at Atlanta
Riley Herbst drove the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford, a charter entry, and A.J. Allmendinger drove the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, also a charter entry, in the Daytona 500. This week, Kaz Grala is set to drive the No. 15 Ford and Josh Williams is set to drive the No. 16 Chevrolet.
Additionally, Beard Motorsports and NY Racing Team, unlike Live Fast Motorsports, have opted not to return for Sunday's race. At Daytona, Anthony Alfredo drove the No. 62 Chevrolet for the former and J.J. Yeley drove the No. 44 Chevrolet for the latter.
Three teams with two charter entries added third entries for the Daytona 500. As referenced above, Grala is set to return for this weekend's race, but not with Front Row Motorsports, where he drove the No. 36 Ford last week. RFK Racing have not entered the No. 60 Ford for David Ragan, and Legacy Motor Club have not entered the No. 84 Toyota for Jimmie Johnson.
A full Atlanta starting lineup can be accessed here.
