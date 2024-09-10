NASCAR: A.J. Allmendinger back at Kaulig, but not in regular car
By Asher Fair
A.J. Allmendinger, who competes full-time for Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, has made select Cup Series starts for the team throughout the 2024 season after competing for the team full-time at the Cup level in 2023.
Allmendinger has already been confirmed as the full-time driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet once again for the 2025 season, and he has primarily driven the No. 16 Chevrolet when he has appeared in the Cup Series this year. That entry has been shared by five drivers, including his two Xfinity Series teammates, Shane van Gisbergen and Josh Williams, as well as Derek Kraus and Ty Dillon.
Allmendinger is set to return for this coming Sunday afternoon's round of 16 playoff race at Watkins Glen International, marking his first Cup Series start since he competed at Michigan International Speedway four weeks ago. But he will not drive the No. 16 Chevrolet.
Allmendinger driving No. 13 Chevrolet, not No. 16 Chevrolet
In 11 starts this season, Allmendinger has driven the No. 16 Chevrolet on nine occasions. In the other two, he has driven the No. 13 Chevrolet, which is a non-charter entry that Matt Kaulig's team have entered on select occasions since last year.
When van Gisbergen drove the No. 16 Chevrolet at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in March and then again at the Chicago Street Course in July, Kaulig Racing added the No. 13 Chevrolet for Allmendinger. Van Gisbergen is set to drive the No. 16 Chevrolet for the fourth straight weekend at Watkins Glen, and Allmendinger is again set to drive the No. 13 Chevrolet.
Kaulig Racing have not added the No. 13 Chevrolet for any other drivers this year after fielding it five times last year, including four for Chandler Smith and one for Jonathan Davenport.
The No. 13 Chevrolet is one of just two non-charter cars on the entry list for this Sunday afternoon's 90-lap Go Bowling at The Glen around the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Watkins Glen, New York, so it is locked into the race.
The other is the No. 50 Toyota, which 23XI Racing are set to field for Juan Pablo Montoya. Montoya has not competed in a Cup Series race since 2014.
Allmendinger's top finishes of the 2024 season are a trio of sixth place finishes, including one in the No. 13 car at COTA. He also finished just outside the top five in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in February and at Sonoma Raceway in June.
