NASCAR announcer coming out of retirement for another race
By Asher Fair
Clint Bowyer has not competed in a NASCAR race since 2020, and he has not competed in a Truck Series race since 2016. But both are set to change in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway in late June.
Bowyer, who has been a full-time driver analyst in the Fox Sports booth during Cup Series races since the 2021 season, is set to drive the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports in the upcoming 150-lap race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval.
Bowyer is a three-time Truck Series race winner, having secured a victory for Morgan-Dollar Motorsports at Texas Motor Speedway in 2006 and victories for Kevin Harvick, Inc. at Phoenix Raceway in 2010 and Kansas Speedway in 2011.
Clint Bowyer returning for Nashville race
The 45-year-old Emporia, Kansas native has never competed at Nashville Superspeedway in the Truck Series, but he has made several starts at the track in the Xfinity Series. In fact, he finished in the top five in all nine of his starts at the track, winning in 2005 for Richard Childress Racing. His average finish there is an impressive 2.78.
Bowyer has also never competed at the track in the Cup Series, as it was only added to the Cup Series for the first time in 2021.
Bowyer's deal with Spire Motorsports is set to reunite him with crew chief Brian Pattie, who sat atop his Cup Series pit box from 2012 to 2015 during his time with Michael Waltrip Racing. The pair won three races together, all in 2012 en route to Bowyer's career-high runner-up finish in the championship standings.
The No. 7 truck has found victory lane twice this season and sits in fifth place in the Truck Series owner standings. Kyle Busch secured wins for the team at both Atlanta Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.
Bowyer wrapped up his fourth season in the Fox Sports broadcast booth alongside lead announcer Mike Joy and newcomer Kevin Harvick this past Sunday afternoon at Sonoma Raceway, as NBC is set to take over for the remaining 20 races of the 2024 Cup Series season.
The Rackley Roofing 200 is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 2 from Nashville Superspeedway beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, June 28.