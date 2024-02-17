NASCAR announces another Daytona schedule change
The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season will not begin on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway as it was initially scheduled to.
By Asher Fair
It was expected heading into the season-opening weekend at Daytona International Speedway that weather would play a major factor, and it has already done just that.
Saturday afternoon's ARCA Menards Series race was moved up to Friday night after the NASCAR Truck Series race due to the forecast for Saturday. Both races were indeed run last night.
While Saturday afternoon's Xfinity Series qualifying session for the United Rentals 300 was able to take place as planned, the race actually taking place afterward always seemed like somewhat of a longshot.
The 120-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval had been scheduled to get underway at 5:00 p.m. ET, with live coverage set for Fox Sports 1.
NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule change at Daytona
As expected, that did not take place due to rain, and now the race has been rescheduled for Monday at 11:00 a.m. ET. It is still set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1. Richard Childress Racing's Jesse Love took the pole position on Saturday.
NASCAR has not yet made a schedule change for Sunday, when the Cup Series season is scheduled to begin with the 66th annual Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox. However, given the weather forecast, it seems like only a matter of when, not if, another schedule change announcement is made.
According to The Weather Channel, there is a 99% chance of rain throughout the day Sunday, indicating that there is a very small chance of the race actually taking place. A Daytona 500 has not been fully postponed by a day since 2012. In 2020, when the race was run on Monday, it was started and stopped on Sunday first.
There are morning showers in the forecast for Monday, but things are set to clear up throughout the late morning and early afternoon. Expect both the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series to get their seasons underway on Presidents' Day Monday, February 19.