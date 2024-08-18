NASCAR announces late schedule change for Michigan race
By Asher Fair
Last August's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway was started on Sunday afternoon, but due to rain, it was pushed back to Monday.
History has repeated itself in 2024.
The weather forecast was never promising for this Sunday afternoon at the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval, though after a delay of roughly two hours, NASCAR was able to contest the first 45-lap stage, plus six laps of the ensuing stage break.
Michigan race suspended, to resume Monday
Unfortunately, rain began to fall again, and with more rain expected and Michigan not having track lights, NASCAR made the decision to red flag the race and move the remaining 149 laps of the 200-lap FireKeepers Casino 400 to Monday, when the weather forecast is far more promising.
Team Penske's Ryan Blaney won stage one behind the wheel of the No. 12 Ford after not making a pit stop when many of the other drivers did, securing himself 10 points and a playoff point.
After Blaney came into the pits during the stage break, Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott inherited the lead. The stage one runner-up, who had already made a pit stop, is set to lead the field to the green flag behind the wheel of the No. 9 Chevrolet to get the action back underway on Monday.
Sunday's race was being broadcast live on USA Network, the NBCUniversal-owned alternate channel during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule. The race is set to be shown live on USA Network when it resumes as well.
USA Network is set to provide live coverage beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday morning, with the green flag scheduled to come back out at around 11:05 a.m. ET after yellow flag pace laps.
RFK Racing's Chris Buescher, who is set to restart in 25th place behind the wheel of his No. 17 Ford, will be hoping that history continues to repeat itself, as he won last year's Monday race at Michigan. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action on USA Network late Monday morning and afternoon!