NASCAR Cup Series at risk of a late Michigan schedule change
By Asher Fair
The NASCAR Cup Series is set for its second race following the three-week break due to NBC's coverage of the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Michigan International Speedway is scheduled to host the FireKeepers Casino 400, race number 24 of 26 on the 2024 regular season schedule, on Sunday afternoon, but according to The Weather Channel, the weather forecast is not all that promising.
There is a 60% chance of rain throughout Sunday afternoon and a 70% chance early in the evening. There is only an 8% chance of rain on Monday.
Saturday's qualifying session at the track was rained out, so the starting lineup for the
200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval was set by the metric, which is explained in more detail here.
A full lineup for Sunday's race is available here.
Michigan race at risk of postponement?
Saturday's wet weather marked just the second time during the 2024 season that a qualifying session was totally rained out. It also happened at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in June, and that race ended up being delayed due to bad weather the next day as well. That race was still run in its entirety on its scheduled day.
It is worth noting that Michigan, like New Hampshire, does not have lights, so there is a limit to how late NASCAR can run. Sunset on Sunday is set for 8:32 p.m. ET.
A race becomes official after the earlier of the halfway mark or the end of stage two. With stage two set to end after lap 120 on Sunday, the race is set to become official after lap 100, which is the halfway mark.
Last year's race at Michigan was started on Sunday but suspended due to rain, and it was resumed and completed on Monday.
