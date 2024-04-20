NASCAR: Another team drops back down to two cars for Talladega race
Legacy Motor Club will not field the No. 84 Toyota for Jimmie Johnson at Talladega Superspeedway after he made his return at Texas Motor Speedway.
By Asher Fair
Jimmie Johnson returned to NASCAR Cup Series competition this past weekend at Texas Motor Speedway for the first time since the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, driving the No. 84 Toyota for the Legacy Motor Club team he co-owns.
After returning to the Cup Series for the first time since 2020 last year and recording DNFs in all three of his starts, Johnson has managed to finish both races he has started so far this year, albeit in 28th and 29th place. His 29th place finish at Texas was his first lead-lap finish since the 2020 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.
Johnson is set to compete in seven more races this season, but he will not compete in this coming Sunday afternoon's GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Legacy Motor Club will not field the No. 84 Toyota in this 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval.
Jimmie Johnson not competing at Talladega
After this weekend, Johnson is set to compete in three of the next four points races, including the events at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 28; Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 5; and Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26.
The other non-charter car that was entered at Texas was the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, driven by Austin Hill. That car -- and driver -- will also not compete in the Cup Series race at Talladega.
The two non-charter cars on the entry list for the GEICO 500 are the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, which has not appeared since the season's second race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet, which has not appeared since the Daytona 500. B.J. McLeod and Anthony Alfredo are set to return as the drivers of those two cars, respectively.
Johnson is also set to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 21; Kansas again on Sunday, September 29; Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20; and Phoenix on Sunday, November 10.
The GEICO 500 is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Talladega Superspeedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 21. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!