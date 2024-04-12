NASCAR team bringing back third car, driver for first time since Daytona 500
Jimmie Johnson is set to make his first start since the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend.
By Asher Fair
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson made his first ever start with Toyota in the 2024 season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
After a 2023 season which saw him record DNFs in all three of his starts, he finally finished a race, albeit multiple laps down, for the first time since joining Legacy Motor Club (formerly Petty GMS Motorsports) as both a part-time driver and a co-owner last year.
The No. 84 Toyota that Johnson drove has not been entered in any of the seven races that have been contested since the 66th annual "Great American Race", but that is set to change this weekend at a venue where Johnson owns seven of his 83 career victories.
Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota back at Texas
After competing with sponsorship from Carvana at Daytona, Johnson is set to compete with primary sponsorship from AdventHealth at Texas Motor Speedway in this coming Sunday afternoon's Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.
The No. 84 Toyota is one of only two non-charter cars on the entry list for this Sunday's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval. Richard Childress Racing are set to field the No. 33 Chevrolet for Austin Hill for the first time this season.
MBM Motorsports, which fielded the No. 66 Ford for David Starr in this past Sunday afternoon's race at Martinsville Speedway, do not plan to compete this weekend.
Jimmie Johnson's 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule
Inculding the Daytona 500 and the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, there are nine races on the 48-year-old El Cajon, California native's schedule for the 2024 season.
Johnson is also set to compete with primary sponsorship from AdventHealth at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 5 and again at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 26.
He is set to compete with primary sponsorship from Dollar Tree and Family Dollar at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 28; Kansas on Sunday, September 29; and Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20.
Carvana is set to return as his primary sponsor for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 21 and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10.
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 14 for the live broadcast of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 from Texas Motor Speedway.