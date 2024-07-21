NASCAR: Brickyard 400 not being broadcast on USA Network
For the first time since 2020, Indianapolis Motor Speedway is set to host a true Brickyard 400, and for the first time since 2019, the track is set to host spectators for one of the crown jewel races on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
With Sunday afternoon's 160-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) oval in Speedway, Indiana being such a major event, it is set to be shown on NBC as opposed to USA Network.
USA Network, the alternate channel during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule which effectively replaced NBC Sports Network after NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021, has aired three of the five races that have been contested since the mid-season switch from Fox over to NBC thus far.
Brickyard 400 not being shown on USA Network
After the Brickyard 400, there are four races remaining on the 2024 regular season schedule, and just one is set to be shown live on NBC. That race is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 24.
The four-round, 10-race postseason is then set to consists of four races on USA Network and six on NBC. Fittingly, the first four races of the playoffs are set to be shown on USA Network, while the final six are set to be shown on the main NBC network.
NASCAR's new media seven-year rights deal, which also features five races on Amazon Prime Video and five on TNT Sports between Fox's portion and NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule, is set to go into effect next year.
NBC's portion is set to drop from 20 races to 14, though it is set to remain at the end of the year. However, USA Network is set to stay at 10 races, meaning that NBC itself is set to drop from 10 all the way down to four.
With the addition of Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports, Fox's portion of the schedule is also set to be reduced, dropping from 16 down to 12 (plus the two exhibition races). Unlike before, the majority of its races are set to be shown on Fox Sports 1 (nine out of 14) instead of Fox. Fox's portion is set to remain at the beginning of the season.
NBC is set to provide live coverage of the Brickyard 400 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 21.