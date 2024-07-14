NASCAR Cup Series: Pocono race not being broadcast on NBC
By Asher Fair
Four races into NBC's portion of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule, two races have been shown live on the main NBC, and the other two have been shown live on USA Network.
USA Network effectively replaced NBC Sports Network as the alternative channel during NBC's portion of the schedule in 2022, after NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of the 2021 season.
The two most recent races at Nashville Superspeedway and on the streets of Chicago, Illinois were shown live on NBC. But like the previous two races at Iowa Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sunday's race at Pocono Raceway is set to be shown live on USA Network.
Pocono race not being shown on NBC
Sunday's 160-lap Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Tricky Triangle in Long Pond, Pennsylvania is the third of six regular season races on USA Network's schedule.
While USA Network is responsible for airing six regular season races compared to NBC's four, NBC is set to broadcast the majority of this year's four-round, 10-race playoffs. USA Network is set to air the first four postseason races, while NBC is set to air the final six.
The 2024 season is the 10th and final season of the current media rights deal. In 2025, a new seven-year deal is set to go into effect, and both Fox and NBC are set to see their portions of the broadcast of the schedule decrease, thanks to the addition of Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports for five races each.
With Fox's portion set to drop from 16 races to 12 (plus the two exhibition races), there are set to be more races on Fox Sports 1 (nine) than Fox (five). Something similar is true for NBC, which is set to drop from 20 races to 14. USA Network is set to stay at 10 races, while NBC itself is set to drop from 10 to four.
USA Network is set to provide live coverage of the Great American Getaway 400 from Pocono Raceway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 14.