NASCAR: Chicago street race not being broadcast on USA Network
By Asher Fair
Last Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, the fourth annual race at the track which hosted its first top-level NASCAR race in 2021, was the first race of the 2024 season shown live on NBC, though the rain delay resulted in the end being shifted to the NBCUniversal-owned USA Network.
The switch from Fox to NBC took place after the early June race at Sonoma Raceway, and the first two races after the switch at Iowa Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway were shown on the USA Network, which has served as the alternate channel during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule since NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021.
Now another race at a track that was only recently added to the Cup Series schedule is set to be shown live on NBC.
Chicago street race not being shown on USA Network
The first ever Cup Series street race was contested on the streets of Chicago, Illinois last July, and the 12-turn, 2.2-mile (3.541-kilometer) temporary street circuit is back on the schedule in 2024, again on Independence Day weekend.
Sunday afternoon's Grant Park 165 is the second of four regular season races on NBC, with the other two being the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 21 and the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24. The other four are set to be shown on USA Network.
USA Network is then set to show the first four races of the four-round, 10-race postseason, and NBC is set to show the final six.
The 2024 season is the 10th and final season of the current media rights deal. Next year is set to be the first season of the new seven-year deal. With the introduction of Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports for five races each, Fox's portion of the schedule is set to drop from 16 races to 12 (plus the two exhibition races), and NBC's is set to drop from 20 to 14.
USA Network is still set to show 10 races next year, while the main NBC network is set to drop from 10 races all the way down to four.
The second annual race in the Windy City is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 7. NBC is set to provide live coverage of the Grant Park 165 from the Chicago Street Course. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action this weekend!