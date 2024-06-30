NASCAR confirms late broadcast change after Nashville delay
By Asher Fair
Rain at Nashville Superspeedway resulted in Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race being red flagged on lap 137 of 300, but before the remainder of the Ally 400 needed to be pushed back to Monday, NASCAR was able to restart the race early Sunday evening.
The 300-lap race at the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval is the 36-race season's 19th race, and it is third race on NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule. But it is the first race actually being shown live on NBC.
The first two races of NBC's portion of the schedule at Iowa Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway were shown live on USA Network, the NBCUniversal-owned network that replaced NBC Sports Network as the alternate channel during NBC's portion of the schedule in 2022 after NBC Sports Network shut down entirely.
However, due to the weather delay, NBC will not show the remainder of the Ally 400.
At 7:30 p.m. ET, the race is set to move from NBC to USA Network. Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell won both stage one and stage two.
In total, NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule consists of 10 races on NBC and 10 on USA Network. The regular season schedule consists of four races on NBC and six on USA Network while the 10-race playoffs are scheduled to begin with four races in a row on USA Network and conclude with six races in a row on NBC.
NBC's next race is next Sunday afternoon's Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course, while USA Network's next race is the following Sunday afternoon's Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA at Pocono Raceway.
