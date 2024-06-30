NASCAR: Nashville race not being broadcast on USA Network
By Asher Fair
The first two NASCAR Cup Series races which were contested after the switch from Fox to NBC a few weeks ago weren't actually shown on NBC. Two weeks ago, the inaugural race at Iowa Speedway was shown live on USA Network, and last Sunday afternoon's race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was as well.
Three races after the switch in what is the 10th and final season of the sport's current media rights deal, NBC is finally set to broadcast a race in 2024.
Sunday's Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway is the first of four regular season races (and 10 total races) set to be shown on the main NBC channel this year.
Nashville race not being shown on USA Network
Sunday afternoon's 300-lap race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) oval in Lebanon, Tennessee is the first of two consecutive races set to be shown on NBC, with next Sunday's second annual race on the streets of Chicago, Illinois set to be shown on the main network as well.
The only other two regular season races on NBC this season include the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 21 and the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24. The remaining four are set to be shown on USA Network.
USA Network is then responsible for the first four races of the four-round, 10-race postseason, while NBC is responsible for the final six.
The new media rights deal, a seven-year deal that is set to go into effect in 2025, sees NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule, which is still at the end of the season, drop from 20 races to 14 races. While USA Network is still set to show 10 races, NBC is set to drop from 10 to four.
Fox's portion is set to drop from 16 regular season races to 12, though it also still includes the two exhibition races. Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports are both set to become part of the equation with five races each between Fox's portion and NBC's portion.
