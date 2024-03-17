NASCAR: Bristol race not being broadcast on Fox Sports 1
The fifth race on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is also set to be shown on Fox, continuing a seven-race stretch to open up the season.
By Asher Fair
Bristol Motor Speedway is once again set to host two races on its concrete surface during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, something that hasn't happened since 2020 (when it hosted three, including the All-Star Race) due to the introduction of the dirt race in 2021.
But the dirt race, which had been contested during the regular season, is a thing of the past at the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval.
The season's fifth race is scheduled to take place at the "Last Great Colosseum" this Sunday afternoon. The Food City 500 is set to be broadcast live on Fox, making it the fifth of seven straight races on Fox to open up the 2024 season.
Bristol NASCAR race being shown on Fox
Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule includes the season's first 18 races, including the preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
The season had been scheduled to get underway with eight races in a row on Fox, but because the Busch Light Clash was pushed up by a day due to bad weather, it had to be moved to Fox Sports 1. Still, the season's first seven points races are all Fox races.
This current seven-race stretch included the season's first four races at Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway, and it also includes the upcoming races at Circuit of the Americas and Richmond Raceway.
The first of seven points races on Fox Sports 1 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 7 at Martinsville Speedway.
The three remaining races on Fox are scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 21 at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, May 26 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Sunday, June 9 at Sonoma Raceway. All other upcoming races during Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1, including the All-Star Race on Sunday, May 19.
NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule includes the season's final 20 races, including the final 10 regular season races and all 10 playoff races.
The 10 regular season races include four on NBC and six on USA Network, the channel that replaced NBC Sports Network as the alternative NBCUniversal-owned network on the NASCAR broadcast schedule following NBC Sports Network's shutdown at the end of 2021. The first four playoff races are set for USA Network, and the last six are set for Fox.
NBC is set to take over from Fox with two consecutive races on USA Network at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, June 16 and New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 23. NBC's first race of the season is scheduled to take place at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 30.
Tune in to Fox at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 17 for the live broadcast of the Food City 500 from Bristol Motor Speedway.