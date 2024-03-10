NASCAR: Phoenix race not being broadcast on Fox Sports 1
NASCAR Cup Series coverage is set to continue on Fox this Sunday with the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway.
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to continue this Sunday afternoon with the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway, the second of only two races in this year's "West Coast Swing" following the removal of Auto Club Speedway from the schedule.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosted last Sunday afternoon's race, which was won by Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, after Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway opened up the year with back-to-back drafting races.
Sunday's 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.058-mile (1.703-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval is the first of two races at the track this year, the other being the championship race in November. It is the only race there during Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule.
Phoenix race being broadcast on Fox
The Shriners Children's 500 is the fourth of seven consecutive races on Fox to open up the regular season. That stretch also includes the upcoming events at Bristol Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas, and Richmond Raceway.
If you include the Busch Light Clash exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, it would be the fifth of eight, but coverage of that race was shifted from Fox to Fox Sports 1 because of the fact that it was moved up by a day due to weather.
In total, 10 of the races during Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule are on Fox, and the other eight are on Fox Sports 1, including the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in May.
Following the current run of seven consecutive races on Fox, the other three Fox races include the events at Talladega Superspeedway (Sunday, April 21), Charlotte Motor Speedway (Sunday, May 26), and Sonoma Raceway (Sunday, June 9).
NBC is then set to take over for the remainder of the year, with 10 races on NBC and the other 10 on the NBCUniversal-owned USA Network, starting with the Cup Series' first ever race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, June 16.
Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss Sunday's Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway! Fox is set to begin live coverage at 3:30 p.m. ET.