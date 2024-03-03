NASCAR: Las Vegas race not being broadcast on Fox Sports 1
The NASCAR Cup Series is set to head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Sunday's Pennzoil 400, the third race on the 2024 schedule.
By Asher Fair
After back-to-back superspeedway/drafting races at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway to open up the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is set to run its third race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday afternoon.
The Las Vegas, Nevada oval is a much more traditional mile-and-a-half oval than Atlanta Motor Speedway, which was repaved and reconfigured after its two 2021 races so that it would race more like Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.
Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson is the most recent winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but teammate William Byron enters as the reigning winner of the Pennzoil 400. Rick Hendrick's team have won three straight Pennzoil 400 events going back to 2021, with Larson winning in 2021 and Alex Bowman winning in 2022.
Las Vegas: Pennzoil 400 not on Fox Sports 1
Good news for NASCAR fans: this Sunday's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) oval is set to be shown on Fox, just like the season's first two points races.
The Pennzoil 400 is the third of seven consecutive races on Fox to open up the 2024 season. That stretch also includes the upcoming races at Phoenix Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas, and Richmond Raceway.
The regular season's first race on Fox Sports 1 is not scheduled to take place until Sunday, April 7 at Martinsville Speedway.
In total, there are 10 points races on Fox and six points races on Fox Sports 1 during Fox's portion of this year's broadcast schedule, which runs through the race at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 9.
The preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was shown live on Fox Sports 1 instead of Fox after it was moved up by a day due to rain. The All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 19, is set to be shown on Fox Sports 1 as well.
Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series action, whether it's on Fox or Fox Sports 1!