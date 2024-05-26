NASCAR broadcast network returning for first time in five weeks
By Asher Fair
The GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway is the most recent NASCAR Cup Series race that was shown live on Fox as opposed to Fox Sports 1.
This race, which took place on Sunday, April 21, was the 10th points race on the 36-race 2024 schedule, and it was the eighth that was shown on Fox. But four races in a row, including last weekend's non-points All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, have since been shown live on Fox Sports 1.
This four-race stretch also included points races at Dover Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and Darlington Raceway. But now after a five-week absence, Fox is set to return for this Sunday night's crown jewel race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Coca-Cola 600 to be shown on Fox, not Fox Sports 1
The 400-lap Coca-Cola 600 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval is one of two remaining races on Fox's schedule this season. The other is the race at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 9.
Next weekend's race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Sunday, June 2 is the only remaining race on Fox Sports 1 before the switch over to NBC and the NBCUniversal-owned USA Network begins with the race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, June 16.
It is worth mentioning that the broadcast booth remains the same for Cup Series races whether they are on Fox or Fox Sports 1; the only difference is the actual channel.
Mike Joy is still the lead announcer, and he is still accompanied by driver analysts Clint Bowyer, who has served in that role since 2021, and Kevin Harvick, who is in his first year in the booth following his retirement from the competition side.
