NASCAR Cup Series: Darlington race not being shown on Fox
By Asher Fair
From 2005 to 2019, Darlington Raceway's schedule consisted of just one NASCAR Cup Series race per season. But that changed in 2020, when COVID-19 restriction-related schedule changes resulted in the "Lady in Black" finding itself with three races.
While the three-race schedule was temporary, the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped oval in Darlington, South Carolina has had two annual dates ever since, one in the regular season and one in the playoffs.
This year's first race at the track is the Goodyear 400, which kicks of the second third of the calendar as race number 13 of 36. It also marks the halfway point of the regular season. The second race at the "Track Too Tough To Tame", the Southern 500 crown jewel event, is this year's regular season finale as opposed to the playoff opener like it has been the last few years.
Sunday's 293-lap race is the third of four straight races not being shown on Fox. Instead, it is set to be shown on Fox Sports 1.
Darlington Raceway not on Fox
Of the season's first 10 points races, only two were shown on Fox Sports 1. But the two most recent races at Dover Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway both were, and that is set to be the case again this Sunday as well.
Next Sunday's race is the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. While it is not a points race, it is also set to be shown on Fox Sports 1.
Beyond next weekend, there are just three races remaining on the schedule before the switch to NBC and the NBCUniversal-owned USA Network for the remainder of the season.
Two of those races at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Sunday, May 26) and Sonoma Raceway (Sunday, June 9) are set to be shown on Fox while the other one at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (Sunday, June 2) is set to be shown on Fox Sports 1.
The season's final 20 races consist of 10 on NBC and 10 on USA Network. The first two races after the switch at Iowa Speedway (Sunday, June 16) and New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Sunday, June 23) are set to be shown on USA Network. NBC's first race of the season is set to be the race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 30.
NBC is set to broadcast four of the final 10 regular season races and the final six playoff races, while USA Network is set to broadcast six of the final 10 regular season races and the first six playoff races. USA Network has served as the alternative network during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule since NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021.
FanDuel Sportsbook lists Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson as the favorite to win at Darlington. Full odds can be found here.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 12 for the live broadcast of the Goodyear 400 from Darlington Raceway.