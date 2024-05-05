NASCAR Cup Series: Kansas race not being shown on Fox
By Asher Fair
Kansas Speedway is scheduled to host the first of its two races on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule this Sunday afternoon.
Sunday's 267-lap race is the only race at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval during Fox's portion of this year's broadcast schedule, with the other scheduled to take place in the second round of the playoffs during NBC's portion in late September.
However, the AdventHealth 400 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 as opposed to Fox.
Kansas continues Fox Sports 1 stretch of NASCAR Cup Series races
Just two of the season's first 10 points races were shown on Fox Sports 1 as opposed to Fox, but last Sunday's race at Dover Motor Speedway became the third -- and it was the first of three straight, four if you include the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in two weeks.
Including that $1 million exhibition race, there are six races remaining until the switch from Fox to NBC for the rest of the season. Just two of those races are set to be shown on Fox, with those being the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26 and the race at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 9, the final race before the switch.
The current stretch of four straight races on Fox Sports 1 also includes next Sunday afternoon's race at Darlington Raceway. The other remaining race on Fox Sports 1 this season is the race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Sunday, June 2.
Note that the broadcast booth remains the same whether the races are on Fox or Fox Sports 1, with Mike Joy as the lead announcer and Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick serving as driver analysts.
NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule consists of 20 races, which are set to be shared by NBC and the NBCUniversal-owned USA Network, which effectively replaced NBC Sports Network in 2022 after the latter shut down at the end of 2021.
Four regular season races and the final six playoff races are set to be shown on NBC while six regular season races and the first four playoff races are set to be shown on USA Network.
Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson is listed by DraftKings Sportsbook as the favorite to win Sunday's race at Kansas. Full odds can be found here.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 5 for the live broadcast of the AdventHealth 400 from Kansas Speedway. Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin is the reigning winner, though 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick is the most recent winner at the track from last September. If you have yet to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss it!