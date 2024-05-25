NASCAR car number switches teams for the Coca-Cola 600
By Asher Fair
When The Money Team Racing, co-owned by Floyd Mayweather Jr., entered the NASCAR Cup Series back in 2022, they did so with the No. 50 on the side of their Chevrolet entry, as a nod to Mayweather's perfect 50-0 boxing record.
The team made a total of six starts over the course of the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but they have not competed in a race since March 2023, when Conor Daly drove the No. 50 Chevrolet at Circuit of the Americas.
Now the team are back -- sort of. Mayweather is no longer involved in the ownership, though several of the other co-owners remain the same. The team have been rebranded as Team AmeriVet and are now partially owned by AmeriVet Securities, a service-disabled veteran-owned broker-dealer financial services company.
Team AmeriVet are set to compete in this Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, one of the crown jewel events on the Cup Series schedule and the longest race on the NASCAR calendar. They are set to do so with Ty Dillon behind the wheel of the No. 50 Chevrolet.
No. 50 changes hands (again) for Charlotte
Though The Money Team Racing used the No. 50 in 2022 and 2023, the No. 50 was actually most recently used by a different team. As a nod to the 50th anniversary of primary sponsor Mobil 1, 23XI Racing used the No. 50 when they added a third Toyota for Kamui Kobayashi at Circuit of the Americas back in March.
The No. 67 was the number they used last year when they entered a third car, continuing the trend set by full-time numbers No. 23 and No. 45 (2-3-4-5-6-7).
The Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned team are also set to bring back the No. 50 Toyota next month, when they plan to entry a third entry for reserve driver Corey Heim at Nashville Superspeedway. Heim competes full-time for Toyota's Tricon Garage in the Truck Series.
Team AmeriVet's plans beyond this weekend's 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval are not yet confirmed.
Dillon, who competes full-time in the Truck Series for Rackley WAR, also competes in select Cup Series races for Kaulig Racing. He made his most recent appearance last month at Texas Motor Speedway and is set to appear next at New Hampshire Motor Speedway next month.
The Coca-Cola 600 is set to be shown live on Fox from Charlotte Motor Speedway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 26.