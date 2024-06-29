NASCAR car number changes teams ahead of Nashville race
By Asher Fair
As a nod to the 50th anniversary of primary sponsor Mobil 1, 23XI Racing changed the No. 67 Toyota to the No. 50 Toyota for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas back in March, when Kamui Kobayashi returned to the team to drive the non-charter entry.
The No. 50 had previously been used by The Money Team Racing, which made select starts in the series in 2022 and 2023. Ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, the team rebranded as Team AmeriVet and announced that they are now partially owned by AmeriVet Securities.
Several of the previous co-owners remained the same, though boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is no longer one of them. But the team continued to use the No. 50, which was originally introduced as a nod to Mayweather's perfect 50-0 boxing record. Ty Dillon drove the No. 50 Chevrolet in the crown jewel race.
No. 50 goes back to 23XI Racing for Nashville race
Team AmeriVet have not competed in the Cup Series since, and they have yet to announce any future plans to compete at NASCAR's top level.
But this Sunday afternoon at Nashville Superspeedway, the No. 50 car is set to return to the Cup Series, and the number is once again set to be used by 23XI Racing.
The Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned team are set to field a third entry for the second time this season and the fourth time in team history in Sunday's 300-lap Ally 400 around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval, and Corey Heim is set to drive the No. 50 Toyota.
Heim, who competes full-time for Toyota's Tricon Garage in the Truck Series and leads the series with four wins this year, made his Cup Series debut earlier this season for Legacy Motor Club as the replacement for the injured Erik Jones behind the wheel of the No. 43 Toyota. He finished in 25th place at Dover Motor Speedway and 22nd at Kansas Speedway.
