NASCAR changes Gateway schedule due to weather
By Asher Fair
Saturday afternoon's NASCAR Truck Series race was initially scheduled to get underway shortly after 1:30 p.m. ET, but rain at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway forced those plans to be put on hold.
ThorSport Racing's Ty Majeski is set to start the 160-lap Toyota 200 around the four-turn, 1.25-mile (2.012-kilometer) Madison, Illinois oval from the pole position behind the wheel of his No. 98 Ford after taking the top spot in qualifying on Friday. The pole is his third of the year.
Majeski also started the race from the pole position last year, though it was GMS Racing's Grant Enfinger who secured the victory.
Rain causes NASCAR schedule change at Gateway
Due to the rain, the revised plan was to get the race underway shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET, but further rain forced those plans to be put on hold as well.
It has since been announced that the race is set to get underway at 4:15 p.m. ET.
The race had been set to be shown live on Fox, making it one of very few Truck Series races on Fox on this year's schedule. However, the delay has caused it to shift to Fox Sports 2.
Weather was not an issue this morning during Cup Series qualifying at the track, with Front Row Motorsports' Michael McDowell taking the pole position, also his third of the year, behind the wheel of his No. 34 Ford.
The full starting lineup for the Enjoy Illinois 300 can be found here, and the race is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 on Sunday afternoon beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Unlike the Truck Series and the Cup Series, the Xfinity Series is not at Gateway this weekend. JR Motorsports' Sam Mayer took the pole position for Saturday afternoon's Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway, his first of the year. That race is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.
