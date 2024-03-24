NASCAR: Circuit of the Americas race not being broadcast on Fox Sports 1
The sixth race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to continue a recent trend of being broadcast live on Fox as opposed to Fox Sports 1.
The preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was moved from Fox to Fox Sports 1 as a result of the fact that it had to be pushed up by a day due to inclement weather.
But since that weekend in early February, all NASCAR Cup Series races have been broadcast on Fox, and that is set to continue this weekend at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).
Sunday afternoon's 68-lap EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix around the 20-turn, 3.427-mile (5.515-kilometer) road course in Austin, Texas is the sixth points race on this year's 36-race schedule, and each of the first five were shown live on Fox.
Fox continues seven-race stretch to start 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season
Next weekend's Easter Sunday race at Richmond Raceway is also set to be shown live on Fox, though from that point forward, all but three races are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 until NBC and USA Network take over for the rest of the season starting in June.
Fox Sports 1's first points race of the year is scheduled to take place at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, April 7.
Beyond next weekend, the only three races remaining on Fox's schedule for the 2024 season include those at Talladega Superspeedway (Sunday, April 21), Charlotte Motor Speedway (Sunday, May 26), and Sonoma Raceway (Sunday, June 9). The All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway is included on Fox Sports 1's part of the schedule on Sunday, May 19.
Including both the Busch Light Clash and the All-Star Race, there are 18 races on Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule, including 10 on Fox and eight on Fox Sports 1, leaving the remaining 20 for NBC and USA Network.
NBC is set to take over from Fox beginning with the inaugural Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, June 16, though that race, plus the following Sunday afternoon's race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, are set to be shown on USA Network, the NBCUniversal-owned alternative network during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule which replaced NBC Sports Network after 2021.
The final 10 regular season races include six on USA Network and four on NBC. The four-round, 10-race postseason is set to begin with four straight races on USA Network, followed by the remaining six on NBC.
